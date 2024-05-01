CHIMAIRA’s MARK HUNTER Teams Up With KAOSIS On New Single

Mark Hunter from Chimaira has returned to the studio to deliver a killer guest feature on Kaosis’ new industrial neck breaker “God Inside”.

Mark Hunter has one of the most distinctive voices in metal. He mixes hardcore vocal stylings with a traditional death metal tone to forge a uniquely powerful voice. Mark delivers his trademark guttural tones on the new Kaosis track and is every bit as brutal as he was twenty years ago when he first picked up the mic.

Xen, Kaosis vocalist and producer, “Mark is a monster vocalist. He absolutely crushed this. His dominance and controlled savagery are at its finest.”

Djinnobi, Kaosis Guitarist said, “‘God Inside’ draws on our industrial influences like NIN and Fear Factory. We proudly wear those influences on our sleeve.”

“God Inside”, is an aggressive industrial-driven grind that showcases another one of Xen’s standout vocal hooks; a hook that is doubled with Mark's guttural tones for added brutality.

The video is set in a digitized abandoned industrial warehouse to reflect the influence that Industrial music has played on the band to date.

Monshi, Kaosis Hype Dancer, "‘God Inside’ is about looking inside for strength and inspiration; not to external Gods".

“God Inside” is a feature single from the forthcoming sophomore record, We Are The Future. The new Kaosis record features Jeremiah Stratton (American Head Charge/ Hed PE) on drums and Peredur Ap Gwynedd from Pendulum playing guitar.

“God Inside” is available now on all leading platforms courtesy of Rail Records and Blood Blast Distribution.

Kaosis are on tour through UK and Europe this summer.