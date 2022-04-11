China's OU Release "Mountain" Music Video

Progressive metal quartet OU (pronunciation: “O”) will release their debut album, one, on May 6 via InsideOutMusic. The band recently released the first single, “Travel”, and now are excited to share the album’s second single, “Mountain”.

Drummer Anthony Vanacore says this about the new song: “'Mountain' is absolutely one of our favorite tracks on the album, we are so proud of how this song came out! I think it really captures the spirit of OU and I’m pretty sure you’ve never heard anything quite like it.”

Hailing from Beijing, China, the group combine a variety of elements and influences (Devin Townsend, The Gathering, Radiohead to name a few), to create their extremely unique sound.

Formed by drummer and songwriter Anthony Vanacore, the idea behind OU came from each member having a long history of playing in local house bands and seeking new challenges in their growth as musicians. Vanacore would go on to recruit talented guitarist and fellow house band veteran Jing Zhang, as well as highly sought-after bassist Chris Cui, with the three of them laying the initial groundwork for the song structure and creative approach. OU recruited highly talented singer Lynn Wu to front the project, who brings with her ethereal vocals that contrast with the dynamic and engaging music, delivering a powerful and soaring sound. On their debut, OU set out with only one clear goal in mind, and that was to make certain that every song had its own unique identity.

one will be available as Ltd. Edition CD Digipak, 180g Gatefold LP Edition and as Digital Album.

Tracklisting:

"Travel 穿"

"Farewell 夔"

"Mountain 山"

"Ghost 灵"

"Euphoria 兴"

"Prejudice 豸"

"Dark 暗"

"Light 光"

Teaser:

OU lineup:

Lynn Wu – Vocals

Anthony Vanacore – Drums, Prod

Zhang Jing – Guitars

Chris Cui - Bass

(Top photo - Frank Mao)