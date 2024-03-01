China’s OU Announces Sophomore Album 蘇醒 II: Frailty; Co-Produced By DEVIN TOWNSEND

The Chinese progressive metal band OU (pronunciation: “O”) is set to unleash their mesmerizing sound in their upcoming sophomore album, 蘇醒 II: Frailty, co-produced, mixed and feat. Devin Townsend.

The album will be released on April 26 via InsideOutMusic, and is available for preorder here.

Their newest track "蘇醒Frailty" describes how life unfolds, drop by drop, as a fleeting thread in the ticking dance of time. Let OU navigate you through the depths of progressive metal, offering a unique perspective on the fragility and beauty of our existence.

Stream the video ”蘇醒Frailty” below.

OU comments on the new single: "OU is back! Life unfolds, drop by drop, a fleeting thread in the ticking dance of time. A brief bloom, a withered leaf, breathing in the rhythm of day and night. The river of life, a pale countdown, flowing soil beneath the dreamy sky. Pieces fall, growing without words, returning to the dust. The flower of life bears its fruit, lost in the vast expanse. A poignant journey, from bloom to disappearance, echoing the eternal tick tock of existence. The debut offering '蘇醒 Frailty" from our new album 'OU - 蘇醒 II: Frailty' has arrived, and we're excited to share it with you all."

They add on the album announcement: “We are very excited to present our forthcoming album OU - 蘇醒 II: Frailty, due for an April 26 release via InsideOutMusic. We were honoured to have the privilege on working with the mighty Devin Townsend to produce this album in order to further explore and enhance our sound, working to provide a sonic adventure for you all.”

The album will be available in the following versions:

•Ltd. CD Jewelcase

•Ltd. White-Black Marbled 1LP 180g Vinyl – Strictly limited to only 1000 copies worldwide

•Digital Album

Artwork by Yooowen:

Tracklisting:

“蘇醒 Frailty”

“淨化 Purge”

“海 Ocean”

“血液 Redemption”

“衍生 Capture and Elongate (Serenity)”

“破魂 Spirit Broken”

“歪歪地愛 yyds”

“輪迴 Reborn”

“念 Recall”

“蘇醒 Frailty” video:

(Photo – Zhang Xin 張歆)