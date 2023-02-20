China’s OU Release “Dark” Music Video; DEVIN TOWNSEND To Produce New Album

The masters of Chinese progressive metal band OU (pronounced "O") have unveiled their most recent video, "Dark 暗" from their 2022 debut album one.

Recordings for the group's planned sophomore album have begun. Renowned progressive metal artist/producer Devin Townsend will oversee the production of this impending masterpiece.

Drummer Anthony Vanacore says this about the song:

“‘Dark 暗‘ captures the enigmatic essence of universal darkness in a haunting melody, reflected masterfully in the artistic and contemplative music video. It poignantly portrays the awe-inspiring power of darkness, captivating the viewer with its stunning imagery.”

Hailing from Beijing, China, the group combine a variety of elements and influences (Devin Townsend, The Gathering, Radiohead to name a few), to create their extremely unique sound.

Formed by drummer and songwriter Anthony Vanacore, the idea behind OU came from each member having a long history of playing in local house bands and seeking new challenges in their growth as musicians. Vanacore would go on to recruit talented guitarist and fellow house band veteran Jing Zhang, as well as highly sought-after bassist Chris Cui, with the three of them laying the initial groundwork for the song structure and creative approach. OU recruited highly talented singer Lynn Wu to front the project, who brings with her ethereal vocals that contrast with the dynamic and engaging music, delivering a powerful and soaring sound. On their debut, OU set out with only one clear goal in mind, and that was to make certain that every song had its own unique identity.

one is available as Ltd. Edition CD Digipak, 180g Gatefold LP Edition and as Digital Album.

"Travel 穿"

"Mountain 山"

OU lineup:

Lynn Wu – Vocals

Anthony Vanacore – Drums, Producer

Zhang Jing – Guitars

Chris Cui - Bass

(Top photo - Frank Mao)