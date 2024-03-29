China’s OU Release New Single / Video "淨化 Purge" Featuring DEVIN TOWNSEND

The Chinese progressive metal band OU (pronunciation: “O”) is set to unleash their mesmerizing sound in their upcoming sophomore album, 蘇醒 II: Frailty, co-produced, mixed and feat. Devin Townsend.

The album will be released on April 26 via InsideOutMusic, and is available for preorder here.

Townsend has issues the following statement on the collaboration:

"As I age, I find myself growing easily bored with new music, which is disappointing as a music fan. Despite being very busy, mutual circumstances aligned myself and OU. I appreciate this connection, as their music is exceptionally well executed and interesting to me. I am pleased to have been involved with something refreshing like this."

Check out the official video for the new single, “淨化 Purge”, featuring Townsend, below

They add on the album announcement: “We are very excited to present our forthcoming album OU - 蘇醒 II: Frailty, due for an April 26 release via InsideOutMusic. We were honoured to have the privilege on working with the mighty Devin Townsend to produce this album in order to further explore and enhance our sound, working to provide a sonic adventure for you all.”

The album will be available in the following versions:

•Ltd. CD Jewelcase

•Ltd. White-Black Marbled 1LP 180g Vinyl – Strictly limited to only 1000 copies worldwide

•Digital Album

Artwork by Yooowen:

Tracklisting:

“蘇醒 Frailty”

“淨化 Purge”

“海 Ocean”

“血液 Redemption”

“衍生 Capture and Elongate (Serenity)”

“破魂 Spirit Broken”

“歪歪地愛 yyds”

“輪迴 Reborn”

“念 Recall”

