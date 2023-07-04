CHRIS BOLTENDAHL's STEELHAMMER Release Music Video For New Single "Beyond The Black Souls"

After more than four decades in the music business, legendary German heavy metal figurehead and distinctive voice of Grave Digger, Chris Boltendahl, will release his first-ever solo album, Reborn In Flames, under the flag of Chris Boltendahl's Steelhammer, on July 28 via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records.

Today, the band release the official video for the new single, "Beyond The Black Souls". Check it out below.

With Tobias Kersting (guitar, ex-Orden Ogan), Lars Schneider (bass, ex-Orden Ogan) and Patrick Klose (drums, Iron Savior), Chris has brought a truly illustrious crew of outstanding musicians onto the steel boat, who actively support him with his intension, also to act as a "real" live band.

The inclined metal fan can expect a fiery mixture of classic heavy metal paired with the influences of early US power metal, best described as "Grave Digger meets Metal Church", with hard-hitting bangers, fast-paced anthems, real groove monsters, brute killer riffs and filigree world-class solos... everything any metalhead's heart and ears could ever wish for.

Pre-order Reborn In Flames here.

Tracklisting:

"Reborn In Flames"

"Fire Angel"

"Beyond The Black Souls"

"Gods Of Steel"

"Die For Your Sins"

"Let The Evil Rise"

"Out Of The Ruins"

"I Am Metal"

"The Hammer That Kills"

"Iron Christ"

"Beds Are Burning"

"Beyond The Black Souls" video:

"Reborn In Flames" video:

- Produced by Chris Boltendahl

- Mixed and mastered by Chris Boltendahl @ Graveyard Studio in Cologne/Germany

- All songs written, composed and arranged by Chris Boltendahl & Tobias Kersting (except "Beds Are Burning", written by Peter Garrett, Rob Hirst & Jim Moginie)

- Cover artwork and paintings by Uwe Jarling

- Cover concept by Chris Boltendahl

- Photos by Jens Howorka @ Blendfabrik in Düsseldorf/Germany

- Booklet layout by Wanderley Perna