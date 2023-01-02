CHRIS BOLTENDAHL'S STEELHAMMER Signs With ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records!

ROAR! has announced their signing of legendary German heavy metal figurehead and unmistakable voice of Grave Digger, Chris Boltendahl, to release - after more than four decades in the metal business - his first ever solo album under the Chris Boltendahl's Steelhammer flag in 2023.

With guitarist Tobias Kersting Orden Ogan), bassist Lars Schneider (Orden Ogan) and drummer Patrick Klose (Iron Savior), Chris has brought an illustrious guild of outstanding musicians on board who will actively support him in his endeavor to act as a real band. What can be expected? A glowing classic heavy / power metal mixture, best described as "Grave Digger meets Metal Church" with banging steamers, speedy hymns, grooving monsters, filigree riffings and world-class solos... everything a real metalhead's heart and ear desires!

Listen to a first inviting sound snippet below. More details and unveilings soon, stay tuned.

(Photo credit: Jens Howorka)