CHRIS CAFFERY Talks Guesting On BURNING WITCHES Cover Of SAVATAGE's "Hall Of The Mountain King" - "I Played This For The Mountain King Himself And He Was Really Impressed"

Savatage / Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Chris Caffery has checked in with the following update:

"The new Burning Witches CD is out today (May 28th) and I’m posting this cover they did of 'Hall of the Mountain King' for a couple reasons...

# 1 - It kicks ass and

# 2 - I played a guitar track throughout the entire song!

Some of the press releases list it as a 'guest solo', which is true, but that solo happens to be a guitar part with rhythm and leads the entire length of the song! I even played the clean part at the end for them. They weren’t expecting that one when I sent them my track!

I’m excited to have played this with them. They are big fans of Savatage and they really did an awesome job on this cover. Pick up their new CD if you get a chance it totally kicks ass! I played this for the Mountain King himself and he was really impressed with how well this was done!"

Swiss / Dutch heavy metal coven, Burning Witches, recently released an official video for the title track of their new studio album, The Witch Of The North. Check it out below.

Tracklisting:

"Winter's Wrath"

"The Witch Of The North"

"Tainted Ritual"

"We Stand As One"

"Flight Of The Valkyries"

"The Circle Of Five"

"Lady Of The Woods"

"Thrall"

"Omen"

"Nine Worlds"

"For Eternity"

"Dragon's Dream"

"Eternal Frost"

"Hall Of The Mountain King" (bonus)

"The Witch Of The North"

"Flight Of The Valkyries" visualizer:

Photo by Bob Carey