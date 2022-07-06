CHRIS CAFFERY To Join IRON MAIDEN Tribute Act EYES OF THE NILE For Rock Fantasy Anniversary At Orange County Fair

Rock Fantasy Record & Smoke Shop, in Middletown NY, are proud to announce they will be holding their 36th anniversary celebration in conjunction with the 184th Orange County Fair, in Middletown NY on Friday, July 29.

At the Barn Amphitheater stage, performances include Pure Steel recording artists Last Pharaoh, and Eyes Of The Nile (The East Coast's premiere Iron Maiden tribute) with special guest Christopher Caffery (Trans Siberian Orchestra, Savatage) playing a couple of Maiden songs.

The concert is free with admission to Orange County fair. This is their first anniversary event since the pandemic, show starts at 7 PM, come out early and enjoy the sights and sounds of the fair.

About Rock Fantasy: The Hudson Valley's famous shop for all things new and classic hard rock and heavy metal related CDs, vinyl, pins, concert shirts, posters, smoke shop, online store, and dozens of pinball machines. More at rockfantasy.com.