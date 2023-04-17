CHRIS CORNELL's Last Songs Recorded With SOUNDGARDEN To Finally See The Light Of Day

An agreement has been reached between the surviving members of Soundgarden and late singer Chris Cornell's widow, Vicky. This will allow for the release of the songs the band and Chris had been working on prior to his death in 2017.

Vicky Cornell sued Soundgarden in December 2019 over missing royalty payments. The band responded to the suit saying royalties were being properly paid. Soundgarden also accused Vicky of withholding access to the band's social media accounts. A temporary agreement regarding the social media accounts was reached in 2021.

Today (April 17), the following statement was issued:

"Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, on behalf of the Estate of Chris Cornell, are happy to announce they have reached an amicable out of court resolution. The reconciliation marks a new partnership between the two parties, which will allow Soundgarden fans around the world to hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on. The two parties are united and coming together to propel, honor and build upon Soundgarden's incredible legacy as well as Chris's indelible mark on music history - as one of the greatest songwriters and vocalists of all time."

Stay tuned for updates.

