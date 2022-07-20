CHRIS CORNELL's Wife & Daughter Celebrate Late Singer’s Birthday During Exclusive SiriusXM Special - "He Was A Huge ADELE Fan"; Audio Clips Streaming

Chris Cornell’s wife Vicky Cornell and daughter Toni Cornell honour the trailblazing rock icon on what would have been hist 58th birthday with an exclusive special on SiriusXM’s Lithium channel.

Chris Cornell Family Guest DJ, which premiered today on SiriusXM’s Lithium, features Vicky and Toni handpicking songs that Chris loved — including classics from Prince, David Bowie, Adele, Johnny Cash and more — and sharing special memories. This is more than a remembrance of the legendary Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog and Audioslave frontman. It’s an image of who Chris Cornell was as a husband and father, told by those who knew him as such.

The special will rebroadcast on SiriusXM’s Lithium during the times listed below and is available on the SXM App now.

Rebroadcast Schedule (all times ET)

July 20 at, 3pm and 11pm

July 21 at 5pm

July 22 at 10am and 7pm

July 23 at 12pm and 9pm

July 24 at 3pm and 11pm

Audio below, courtesy of SiriusXM’s Lithium / Chris Cornell Family Guest DJ on SiriusXM

Chris Cornell considered Eminem "an amazing artist", would sing "Not Afraid"...

Vicky Cornell: "So again, Chris had really eclectic taste. There was no such thing for him as like a specific genre. If he felt the artist was great, he listened to their music. It didn't matter. Chris was, he, he loved Eminem. He thought he was an amazing artist and we would play “Not Afraid” in the car. And little Christopher suddenly started singing it. And it was his favorite song. And so daddy and him would get into the car and immediately Christopher would be like, ‘put on 'Not Afraid' and he would sing it and they'd sing it together. Like rap, this little baby was, was rap. I mean, he was really young. Yeah. And it was just one of those special songs that we played around the house and he thought he was amazing."

Chris Cornell was a huge Adele fan, [lanned to cover her 'Tiny Desk' concert...

Vicky Cornell: "He was a huge Adele fan. And I mean, he just admired her and thought she was just one of those, I mean, I think we can all agree one of the greatest and he was completely in awe of her Tiny Desk performance, the entire, the entire thing. And the next thing he was scheduled to go into the studio to do was cover of the entire Tiny Desk. That's what he was planning on going in to do next. So it's, it's kind of bittersweet."