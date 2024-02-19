CHRIS DAUGHTRY Joins DISTURBED For Performance Of "Stricken" In Nashville; Video

Daughtry frontman, Chris Daughtry, joined Disturbed on stage on Saturday (February 17) for a performance of their Ten Thousand Fists album track and single, "Stricken". Fan-filmed footage of the performance from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee can be viewed below:

Disturbed's scheduled tour dates are listed below. Tickets here.

Take Back Your Life Tour dates:

February

19 - Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena

20 - Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

22 - Savannah, GA at Enmarket Arena

24 - Biloxi, MS at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

26 - Orlando, FL at Amway Center

29 - Austin, TX at Moody Center

March

2 - Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre*

3 - Las Vegas, NV at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

* Rescheduled date. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for this new date

^ non-Live Nation date