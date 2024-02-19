CHRIS DAUGHTRY Joins DISTURBED For Performance Of "Stricken" In Nashville; Video
February 19, 2024, an hour ago
Daughtry frontman, Chris Daughtry, joined Disturbed on stage on Saturday (February 17) for a performance of their Ten Thousand Fists album track and single, "Stricken". Fan-filmed footage of the performance from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee can be viewed below:
Disturbed's scheduled tour dates are listed below. Tickets here.
Take Back Your Life Tour dates:
February
19 - Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena
20 - Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
22 - Savannah, GA at Enmarket Arena
24 - Biloxi, MS at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
26 - Orlando, FL at Amway Center
29 - Austin, TX at Moody Center
March
2 - Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre*
3 - Las Vegas, NV at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
* Rescheduled date. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for this new date
^ non-Live Nation date