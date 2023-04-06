CHRIS DAUGHTRY & LZZY HALE Drop Official Music Video For Reimagined Version Of JOURNEY Classic "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)"

Rock outfit Daughtry and Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale unveiled the music video for their new single, "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)". With a reimagining only powerhouse vocalists Chris Daughtry and Hale could muster, the pair keep the buzz rolling for their hit cover, currently sitting at #6 on Mediabase's Active Rock chart.

The track debuted at #1 on iTunes' All Genres chart, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of Journey's original release of the song on January 5, 1983. True to its roots with an updated grit, the single has racked up millions of streams on YouTube and Spotify, earning praise from multiple media outlets.

"This was an unexpected video in a lot of ways," Daughtry admits. "I don’t think either of us, Lzzy or myself, were actually 'dressed' for a video shoot. We were basically just trying to get some b-roll to capture the studio experience of recording this track. But when we got the footage back, it was like, 'Well… This looks way cooler than I expected, so… I guess we have a music video now?' Haha. It was the most low-key, low-pressure video I’ve ever done."

“There’s a magic that happens when you decide to do a project with people you've adored for years," Hale adds. "We cultivated that chemistry into such a beautiful launch point, and 'Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)' is the result of that friendship. Thank you to everyone for giving this song wings, and thank you to the incredible Daughtry for inviting me to fly alongside!”

The visual comes hot on the heels of Daughtry's sold-out show at London's Royal Albert Hall last week, where the band surprised fans with a performance of the duet, bringing Hale onstage as a musical guest. Daughtry continues their Dearly Beloved Tour in the states and overseas, with tickets and more information available at daughtryofficial.com.