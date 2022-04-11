CHRIS HOLMES - Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist Releases "I Am What I Am" Music Video

Former W.A.S.P. guitarist, Chris Holmes, has released a video for "I Am What I Am", featured on this third solo album, Unbearable Influence, released on late 2021. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Land Of The Free Home Of The Braves"

"Won't Take Shit"

"Playing With The Fire"

"Under The Influence"

"In Gods Hands"

"Devil Make Me Do It"

"I Am What I Am"

"The Truth"

"Had Enough"

"Touch Me And Die"

"Unbearable Influences"

"I Am What I Am" video:

In early February 2022, Cathy-Sarah Holmes, the wife / manager of Chris Holmes, revealed that her husband had been diagnosed with cancer in the throat and neck, which would require seven weeks of treatment.

A GoFundMe campaign, aiming to raise €20,000, has been launched by Cathy-Sarah Holmes to assist Chris Holmes in his battle against cancer.

Holmes had been scheduled to bring his "Rock On" Solo Tour to Canada this May. Understandably, those dates have been rescheduled to September / October; the new routing can be found in the official poster below.