Former W.A.S.P. guitar slinger Chris Holmes, with his band Mean Man, performed on Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2023 - April 29 - May 4 aboard Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas.

Fan-filmed video of Holmes performing the W.A.S.P. classics "On Your Knees", "L.O.V.E. Machine" and "Wild Child" can be viewed below: