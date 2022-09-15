CHRIS HOLMES Reveals Why He Agreed To Participate In Upcoming "W.A.S.P. By ROSS HALFIN" Book - "He Always Made Me Feel Like A Human Being... I Love Ross"; Video

In a new interview with Duke TV, former W.A.S.P. guitarist, Chris Holmes, opens up about his cancer battle and precious support from his family, fans and friends, the pleasure of playing again and finally touring Canada, collaborating with Ross Halfin on his W.A.S.P. photo book, and thoughts about retirement. Watch below.

Rufus Publications recently released further details for the upcoming book, W.A.S.P. By Ross Halfin.

“It’s time to meet the group who the moral majority would most like to murder and the only group I can remember who’ve had a record banned by their own label… this is W.A.S.P.!” - Andy Kershaw.

Having sold over 12 million albums worldwide, W.A.S.P. were one of the pre-eminent major label American heavy metal bands of the 1980’s. Formed in 1982 in Los Angeles California, the band built a large and dedicated global following with their eponymous debut album and subsequent releases including The Last Command, Into The Electric Circus, The Headless Children and more.

W.A.S.P. By Ross Halfin starts at the very beginning in Hollywood, CA were Ross shot the band for the first time at The Troubadour – the famous club on Santa Monica Blvd which launched the careers of many artists including Motley Crue, Guns N Roses and Elton John to name just a few. Ross would work with the band right the way through this period from the small clubs to headlining venues such as Long Beach Arena and Hammersmith Odeon.

In addition to the photography, former W.A.S.P. guitarist and co-songwriter Chris Holmes provides anecdotes and memories throughout the book, sharing insights and stories for the very first time that provide a truly exceptional commentary that is an absolute must for all fans of the band.

There are also forwards from the band’s original manager Rod Smallwood and photographer Ross Halfin sharing their own perspectives and experiences with one of America’s most notorious and influential Metal bands of that era.

This 300 page plus coffee table book features a 3D lenticular cover, is bound in red recycled leather and presented in a protective slipcase. Only 300 numbered copies are available worldwide and each copy is personally signed by guitarist and co-songwriter Chris Holmes.

Pre-order is underway now at rufuspublications.com. Watch a video trailer below:

Holmes' mini-tour of Canada is underway. It will involve special screenings of the biopic Mean Man – The Story Of Chris Holmes, as well as meet & greets, autograph signings, and playing live songs.

BraveWords Founder/CEO, "Metal" Tim Henderson, will be interviewing the guitar legend at Toronto event at The Rockpile on September 21 – be sure to come out and hang with us and Chris!

Catch Chris Holmes on his Never Give Up Tour at the following venues:

September

16 - The Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC

17 - GMPQ - Quebec City, QC

21 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON

23 - The Port Theatre - Cornwall, ON