CHRIS HOLMES - Unreleased Mean Man Documentary Footage Featured In New Shockwaves Skullsessions Interview (Video)

On the most recent edition of Shockwaves Skullsessions, host Bob Nalbandian did an extended interview with former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes and the director of his Mean Man documentary, Antoine de Montremy.

The video interview looks at Holmes' history in heavy metal, but also contains over six minutes of unreleased footage shot for the Mean Man documentary. This footage talks about his audition with Ozzy Osbourne and his stories touring with Metallica, Iron Maiden, KISS and Anthrax.

View the interview in it's entirety, including the unreleased clips, here.