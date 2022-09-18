CHRIS HOLMES - Video From Montreal Q&A Session Streaming

Watch last night's video (Sept 17th) of former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes doing a Q&A with the Montreal crowd hosted by Jimmy Kay from The Metal Voice at the Piranha Bar.

The evening started off with a screening of Holmes' documentary, Mean Man, then a Q&A with the fans and ended off with a five song mini-performance by Chris Holmes and his Canadian backing band.

Holmes is on a mini-tour of Canada, which kicked off September 13. It includes special screenings of the biopic Mean Man – The Story Of Chris Holmes, as well as meet & greets, autograph signings, and playing live songs.

BraveWords Founder/CEO "Metal" Tim Henderson will be interviewing the guitar legend at Toronto event at The Rockpile on September 21 – be sure to come out and hang with us and Chris!

Catch Chris Holmes on his Never Give Up Tour at the following venues:

September

21 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON

23 - The Port Theatre - Cornwall, ON