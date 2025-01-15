CHRIS POLAND Names His Favourite MEGADETH Guitarist - "I Just Liked The Way He Played Probably Better Than Anybody"

Greg Prato of Ultimate-Guitar.com, spoke with former Megadeth guitarist, Chris Poland. In the following excerpt, Poland names, apart from himself, his favourite Megadeth guitarists.

"I like Marty [Friedman], what he brought to Megadeth," says Chris. "But I think Kiko [Loureiro] was my favourite of everyone. I just liked the way he played probably better than anybody. But Marty would be a close second."

