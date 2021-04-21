CHRIS WICKED Releases Debut Album Aleine Feat. Members Of GORGOROTH, TAAKE, HELHEIM, GAAHLS WYRD, SHINING

Norway's Chris Wicked has released his album, Aleine, via Apollon Records. The debut album from the former Malice In Wonderland frontman features melancholic and melodic rock with dark lyrics in his native language.

Back in Bergen, Malice In Wonderland was eventually disbanded, and Chris has spent the last few years creating a new sound singing in his own language - now as a solo artist. The recent time has been spent in Polyfon Studio and the debut album has now been released.

Although parts of the black metal elite such as Gaahl (Gaahls Wyrd), Hoest (Taake, Gorgoroth), V'gandr (Helheim, Taake) and Niklas Kvarforth (Shining) contributes on the album, it is in no way extreme music we are talking about. This is melancholic and catchy, at times low-key, with a dark, beautiful, and unique expression, inspired by artists such as Sisters Of Mercy, Nick Cave, David Bowie and Depeche Mode.

After the first single, the title track "Aleine", where black metal legend Gaahl contributed as a guest vocalist, Chris released the beautiful video single, "Sørgebånd", which is the most stripped-down song on the album.

The debut album, available worldwide via Apollon Records, is available in LP (ltd. white vinyl) and CD format in addition to the digital release. Listen to the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Ravneprins"

"Aleine" feat. Kristian “Gaahl” Espedal

"Eg Går Der Ingen Engler våger"

"Sørgebånd"

"Når Allting Svartner" feat. Niklas Kvarforth

"Bare Deg Og Meg Og Natten"

"Bergen, Bergen"

"Aleine" (The Sprawl Remix) LP Bonus Track

"Sørgebånd" video:

"Aleine" lyric video:

"Aleine" (The Sprawl Remix):

Band lineup:

Chris Wicked - Vocals

Rune Nordahl-Pedersen - Guitars

Eskil Sæter - Bass

Marius Mathisen - Drums

(Photo - Mathis Backe)