CHRISTIAN DEATH Announce European Armageddon Tour For May / June 2024
April 23, 2024, an hour ago
Gothic death rock pioneers, Christian Death, have announced a series of European tour dates. Dubbed the Armageddon Tour, the run will take the band from Spain through Germany, Belgium, Poland, Italy, France, The Netherlands and Czechoslovakia before concluding in Ireland on June 3.
Regarding the title of the tour, Christian Death leader, Valor Kand says: "We do not claim to be clairvoyant, just look around. An eye for an eye, a pound for a pound".
Christian Death will be supporting their most recent full-length album, Evil Becomes Rule while performing classic tracks from their extensive back catalog.
Armageddon Tour Europe 2024 dates are as follows:
May
11 - Madrid, Spain - DarkMAD
13 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
15 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube
16 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
17 - Leipzig, Germany - Wave Gotik Treffen
19 - Krakow, Poland - Gwarek
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore
23 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof
24 - Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset Bar
25 - Modena, Italy - NotteTempio
26 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
28 - Prague, Czech Republic - Kasarna Karlin
30 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna Poppodium
31 - Eernegem, Belgium - B52 Music Club
June
1 - Paris, France - La Boule Noire
3 - Dublin, Ireland - The Grand Social