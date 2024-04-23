CHRISTIAN DEATH Announce European Armageddon Tour For May / June 2024

Gothic death rock pioneers, Christian Death, have announced a series of European tour dates. Dubbed the Armageddon Tour, the run will take the band from Spain through Germany, Belgium, Poland, Italy, France, The Netherlands and Czechoslovakia before concluding in Ireland on June 3.

Regarding the title of the tour, Christian Death leader, Valor Kand says: "We do not claim to be clairvoyant, just look around. An eye for an eye, a pound for a pound".

Christian Death will be supporting their most recent full-length album, Evil Becomes Rule while performing classic tracks from their extensive back catalog.





Armageddon Tour Europe 2024 dates are as follows:

May

11 - Madrid, Spain - DarkMAD

13 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

15 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

16 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

17 - Leipzig, Germany - Wave Gotik Treffen

19 - Krakow, Poland - Gwarek

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

23 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof

24 - Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset Bar

25 - Modena, Italy - NotteTempio

26 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

28 - Prague, Czech Republic - Kasarna Karlin

30 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna Poppodium

31 - Eernegem, Belgium - B52 Music Club

June

1 - Paris, France - La Boule Noire

3 - Dublin, Ireland - The Grand Social