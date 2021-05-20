CHRISTIAN DEATH To Reissue Atrocities Album On LP & CD

Gothic death rock pioneers, Christian Death, will be reissuing their dark 1986 opus, Atrocities, on both CD and vinyl format via Season Of Mist on July 9. In addition to being available in standard black vinyl, the LP will also be available on a limited edition sun yellow 12" vinyl (33 rpm).

This is part of an ongoing series of vinyl reissues of Christian Death's acclaimed catalog via Season Of Mist. Previously, the label reissued LPs for the band's highly influential Catastrophe Ballet (1984) as well as The Root Of All Evilution, Ashes, The Scriptures 'American Inquisition, and Sex And Drugs And Jesus Christ. All vinyl reissues can be found at the Season Of Mist E-Shop.

Tracklisting:

"Will-O-The Wisp"

"Tales Of innocence"

"Straping Me Down"

"The Danzig Waltz"

"Chimere De-ci De-la"

"Silent Thunder"

"Strange Fortune"

"Ventriloquist"

"Gloomy Sunday"

"The Death of Josef"

Founded in Los Angeles in 1979 by Rozz Williams, the hugely-influential band trail-blazed the American goth and death-rock movement with their debut album, Only Theatre Of Pain (1982) and genre-defining Catastrophe Ballet (1984) and Ashes (1985). Of these, Ashes is a true testament to the Christian Death legacy, as it marks the final appearance of the classic band lineup. Ashes features the final recordings of founder Rozz Williams alongside current Christian Death main-man Valor Kand, vocalist-keyboardist Gitane Demone and drummer David Glass before Williams' untimely demise in 1998.