CHROME WAVES Signs To Transcending Records

Midwestern post-black metal outfit Chrome Waves has signed with Transcending Records for the release of the band’s newly completed third LP.

Transcending Records’ owner Mike Ramirez offers, "We've worked with James Benson on several projects already (Comatose, Amiensus, and Fail To Decay), and I've been enamored with Chrome Waves for a while, so I'm really excited that we were able to hook up again. Shoegaze and shoegaze-infused metal is where my ear is at, and this album really fits the labels direction like a glove. I believe it has the potential to be a landmark release for the band."

Watch for updates on Chrome Waves’ upcoming album to see release over the months ahead.

Chrome Waves was formed in the summer of 2010 by Jeff Wilson (ex-Nachtmystium, ex-Wolvhammer, ex-Abigail Williams) with Bob Fouts (The Gates Of Slumber), after which Stavros Giannopoulos (The Atlas Moth) was brought into the mix in early 2011. The band self-produced their eponymous debut EP in July 2012. The vinyl quickly sold out in preorder and received critical acclaim and mentions outside the typical metal media, appearing in outlets like SPIN, Billboard, and others. They headlined a tour of the Midwest and East Coast US in August of that year, performing alongside Skeletonwitch, Morne, The Gates Of Slumber, and others.

Chrome Waves began writing their debut album in 2014, however, the members’ other projects kept the band from becoming the full-time project as planned. While the band remained mostly silent behind the scenes, Foreign Sounds reissued the debut EP on cassette in May 2015, and then reissued it on vinyl in September 2016.

After departing Wolvhammer and Abigail Williams in 2018, Jeff Wilson set out to finally make Chrome Waves a full-time endeavor and brought in new guitarist/vocalist James Benson (Amiensus) alongside the returning Bob Fouts on drums. With a renewed sense of inspiration, the revamped lineup immediately released several singles and their long-awaited debut full-length, A Grief Observed, on Wilson’s Disorder Recordings in early 2019. Less than eight months after the debut LP, the band issued The Cold Light Of Despair, collecting several new tracks and cover songs. In March of 2020, Chrome Waves released a split album with Gridfailure, and while they were immersed in the recording of what would become their second LP, the band tragically lost their friend and bandmate, Bob Fouts.

The group again revamped itself and delivered their most powerful work to date on their second LP, Where We Live, released via Disorder Recordings in September of 2020. Yet, while the album was still in its pre-release promotion phase, Chrome Waves was already in the studio, tracking album number three, which is now being sorted for release via Transcending Records late in the summer months of 2021.

(Photo by: Gus Matracia)