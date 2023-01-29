CHRONICLE Unveils "Terrorform" Lyric Video

Hungry and angry like wolves on the hunt, Chronicle kick off the promotion round for their new album with “Terrorform”, a digital single that shows all the potential that the Danes have in 2023.

Melodic as only the best melodic bands can be and with a heaviness, speed and tightness that may impress those who did not follow the fast evolution of the band in their first two albums, the new Chronicle track is a quick lethal dose of melodic death metal with hints of technical death metal that will leave your head oozing.

In May 2023, Chronicle will release its new album. The third album from the Frederikshavn (in the Northern part of Denmark) four-piece was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Tue Madsen at Antfarm Studios (Hatesphere, Moonspell, Mnemic).

"Where Chaos Thrives is by far Chronicle's most ambitious album to date," guitarist and vocalist Lars Bo Nepper comments. "We have strived to create an album that showcases both our most technical musicianship yet, but at the same time stands as the most cohesive work we have done. The music, lyrics and artwork are all intended to create a whole, bigger than the sum of its parts, where all the different assets of the album support the record's central theme - humanity's impending demise, due to the destruction of our own ecosystem."

The follow-up to Demonology (released by Mighty Music in 2020) will have a cover designed by Sam Nelson (Allegaeon, Pile Of Priests, Wayfarer) and is expected to have nine tracks. It will be available in CD, vinyl, and digital formats.

(Photo by The Lens Viking)