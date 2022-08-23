CHUCK WRIGHT - Former QUIET RIOT Bassist Shares New Video For "Giving Up The Ghost"

Today, multi-platinum, bassist/producer and genre-bending recording artist, Chuck Wright, releasea his third and latest single, “Giving Up The Ghost”, from his award-winning debut solo album, Chuck Wright’s Sheltering Sky. The song is the follow-up to his most recent single “Throwin’ Stones”, an anti-war messaged funk rock piece which along with the full album, has amassed rave reviews.

“Giving Up The Ghost” is a poignant, atmospheric, groove-laden, ballad that draws on personal moments creating an emotional and raw experience for listeners. Written by Wright and co-produced with film composer, Tim Janssens, “Giving Up The Ghost” features the sultry smooth vocals of Indi artist Whitney Tai. Wright also brought in Rod Stewart/ Billy Idol drummer Tal Bergman, jazz/fusion great Allen Hinds to play lead guitar, Flamenco guitarist Luis Villegas, contemporary jazz/prog keyboardist Ed Roth (known for his work with the Keith Emerson Band and The Doors’ Robby Krieger), Macy Gray percussionist Scott Breadman, and guitarist/ producer Tom Hatziemanouel. Wright plays fretless bass and acoustic guitars while Tim Janssens created the string orchestrations and soundscapes.

The accompanying video was filmed at Strawhorse recording studios in Van Nuys, California. Vocalist Whitney Tai falls into a dream state while reading in the control room, creating a haunting visual narrative as the musicians play on. The hourglass spent centuries as the representation of mortality and plays a key role here reminding us to let go of the past and move on, hence the title, “Giving Up The Ghost”.

The full album from Chuck Wright’s Sheltering Sky was released on May 20. It features over 30 guest performers including members of Mr. Big, Skid Row, Tesla, Dream Theater, Jane's Addiction, Asia, Jefferson Starship, acclaimed solo artists Allen Hinds, Toshi Yanagi, Whitney Tai and many others. It covers a wide range of genres, from jazz fusion, prog, funk, to in-your-face hard rock, and will be widely available on CD and all digital platforms via Cleopatra Records.

Save the album here. Order the CD here,

Tracklisting:

"The Weight Of Silence" feat. Derek Sherinian

"Army Of Me" feat. Pat Torpey

"The Other Side"

"Throwin’ Stones" feat. Lanny Cordola

"Giving Up The Ghost"

"Time Wait’s For No One"

"It Never Fails" feat. Jeff Scott Soto

"Darkness Darkness"

"Cradle Of The Sun (Lorelei)"

"Farewell Horizon"

"The Weight Of Silence (Reprise)" feat. Derek Sherinian

“Throwin’ Stones” video:

"Army Of Me" video:

(Photo - Mari Kawaguchi)