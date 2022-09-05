CINDERELLA Drummer FRED COURY Lends His Voice To ROB ZOMBIE's Reboot Of The Munsters

Rob Zombie has announced that his upcoming film reboot of the classic 1960s sitcom, The Munsters, will air exclusively on Netflix this fall, premiering September 27th.

Cinderella drummer Fred Coury recently revealed via Facebook that he is the voice of the raven in the Munsters clock, stating: "I am, and have always been a HUGE Munsters fan and to be asked to voice this iconic Munsters character was an absolute dream come true. Thank you, Rob!!"

The first official video trailer for Rob Zombie's The Munsters is available for streaming below.

Director Rob Zombie (House of 1000 Corpses, 2007's Halloween) swears that his new movie is more family-friendly than his previous films. "Yeah, it's 100 percent in the spirit of the show," the writer-director tells EW. "I didn't want it to be different. I wanted to totally retain the vibe that it had in the '60s."

The movie stars some actors whose faces will be familiar to longtime Zombie fans with Jeff Daniel Phillips playing Herman Munster, the director's wife Sheri Moon Zombie portraying Lily Munster, and Daniel Roebuck cast as Grandpa. Original The Munsters star Butch Patrick will return in the reboot as The Tin Can Man.

"I wanted to cast people that had worked together a lot," says Zombie, who shot the film in Hungary. "I couldn't risk getting on set in Budapest and going, my leads aren't getting along, they have no chemistry. So that's why I chose the cast I chose. Jeff Daniel Phillips and Sheri Moon Zombie and Daniel Roebuck, they work together a lot and I knew they would just fall right into it."

The Munsters is an American sitcom depicting the home life of a family of benign monsters. The series originally aired on CBS from 1964 to 1966; 70 episodes were produced.