CINDERELLA’s Debut Night Songs Turns 35 - “Mark Weiss Is A Fucking Genius” Says Tom Keifer About Cover Shoot

35 years ago today (August 2nd, 1986), Cinderella released their debut, Night Songs. During an interview with photographer Mark Weiss’ The Decade That Rocked, singer Tom Keifer recalls the photo shoot for the album cover (yup, that’s "WeissGuy" in the photo above!):

“This really cool photographer that we met called what's his name again? Mark Weiss. That's right, one of my very best buddies and he shot he shot the cover for Night Songs for us and it was a shot in the historic district of Philadelphia, which is where we were from and I believe that structure we were standing in was called Head House Square. But the most interesting thing that I remember about that shoot was the album was called night songs and Mark scheduled to shoot for daytime. And I kept saying to him that's not gonna look right . He said ‘I shoot day for night’ and I don't know what the fuck that meant? And I just trusted him because I kind of liked this guy right off the bat I thought he was a straight up cat and sure enough, when we got the pictures back it looked like it was night-time. So Mark Weiss is a fucking genius.”







