CIRCUS MAXIMUS Return From Hiatus

Circus Maximus renowned for their progressive metal sound entwined with symphonic and power metal influences, formed in 2000 in Oslo, Norway. Returning from a hiatus from playing live since 2019, the quintet is preparing for ProgPower USA XXIII 2024 and new music to be released later this year.

On returning to writing music, vocalist Michael Eriksen shares: "Eventually things started to get back to 'normal,' but there was a new 'normal,' things had changed, it wasn't as easy as you would think to get back on the horse and write new music. We got the band back on track because of ONE show, ProgPowerUSA! We've played PPUSA 7-8 times and knowing that we would meet up with our fans and friends again triggered us to write new music, so now we are writing and having fun again. And lots of big plans; new management, more dates being scheduled... the circus is back in town!"

Bassist Glen Møllen comments: "I am really excited for the future of the band. We have had a good long break, a much needed one after so many years of not letting off the gas pedal. I think it was a healthy choice. But now we are back in the saddle, re-energized, eager to write new music, tour the planet and take the band to the next level. I hope people are as jazzed up for the next chapter of this band as we are. Can't wait to get the Circus rolling again!"

Drummer Truls Haugen adds: "For me the hiatus gave me time to pursue other musical endeavors. In retrospect, I think I needed that break. Then came the offer to return to the US, to Atlanta and the ProgPower festival, this time as a co-headliner. One thing led to another and now we have a lot of exciting things coming, including new music and touring. Will I see you there?"

Guitarist Mats Haugen further stated: "We got a call from ProgPower USA. This festival is more or less where Circus Maximus was born; our stepping stone if you would. It feels really great to be back doing what we love the most, which is writing new music and playing shows. We can't wait."

Across their career spanning more than two decades, Circus Maximus have achieved four studio albums, two live albums, an EP, and two live DVDs to date. Successfully making their mark on both national and international charts with their catchy hooks and fierce riffs, the outfit are no strangers to the live stage, having performed on numerous occasions, notably at ProgPower's USA and European festivals. Circus Maximus will return to ProgPower USA XXIII taking place September 4th-7th, 2024 with further live dates to follow.