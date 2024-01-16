CIRCUS OF POWER Frontman ALEX MITCHELL Opens eBay Store For Rare Memorabilia

Alex Mitchell, singer and founding member of biker rock kings, Circus Of Power, announced this week that he is opening up his vast archive of music memorabilia from his 40+ years in the music industry and auctioning off items from his personal collection in his newly created eBay store.

Included in the auctions will be stage and video worn clothing, music video props, show flyers, record company promo items, and more dating back to his pre-Circus Of Power hardcore band, Crucial Truth.

Every item will come with a personalized letter written, signed and dated by Alex certifying the authenticity of the item. All items can also be signed by Alex at the buyers discretion.

These are all truly one of a kind items that are perfect for the Circus Of Power fan or any rock and roll memorabilia collector.

Due later in the year, via Noize in the Attic Records, is the five year anniversary edition of Circus Of Power’s late 2017 comeback album, Four. Containing all the original tracks, plus several bonus tracks and enhanced packaging, “Four + More” should serve to satisfy the appetite of the fans that missed out on the original limited edition pressing of the CD, which sold out instantly and commands up to triple digits currently on eBay. Mitchell also plans on releasing new Circus Of Power music in 2024.

Check out Alex’s eBay store, here.