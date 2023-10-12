CIRITH UNGOL Announces Retirement From Live Performances At The End Of 2024

Cult heavy metal outfit, Cirith Ungol, today announce their official retirement from live performances at the close of 2024.

In a collective statement, the band comments, “After careful deliberation, we have decided that 2024 will be the final year that Cirith Ungol will be performing live. Having taken a twenty-five-year-long hiatus, we could never have imagined the tidal wave of love and support that would come from all of you upon our return. From the depths of our soul, we would like to thank every one of you for attending our shows and supporting our music. We are immensely proud of the work we have created in the past few years, and are beyond excited about our latest epic album, Dark Parade.

“Legions, this is your call to arms. If you've never had the opportunity to see the band live, or if you want to see us perform once more, 2024 will be your last chance. We will be announcing shows worldwide in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for news. If you’re a promoter interested in booking the band, please contact our booking agents directly:

United States - nanotear@gmail.com

Europe - schroerg@dragon-productions.com

South/Latin America - edu.lane13@gmail.com

“The end approaches, but we’re not there yet. We look forward to seeing you all on the road, one final time. With our undying love and eternal gratitude.

“You never lost hope, you never have strayed,

Arise now my children, arise from the grave,

We lead not the weak, they won't answer the call,

As chaos descends, false metal will fall…- ‘Legions Arise’”

Cirith Ungol will unleash their sixth full-length, Dark Parade, on October 20 via Metal Blade Records.

Wasting no time to ride the molten wave they started with their 2020-released studio comeback Forever Black, Cirith Ungol started writing songs for Dark Parade as soon as Forever Black was released. Then, like everyone else, they were hamstrung by the global pandemic, struggling through illness, seclusion, grief, and depression in their quest to create dark, vibrant art.

But like the greatest warriors, they persevered. With all eight demos finished — which are included on the expanded edition of the album — Cirith Ungol started recording Dark Parade in October 2022. The end result is an unrelenting triumph of pessimism and pain; a head-over-heels, Lovecraftian tumble into an abyss of horror and despair and arguably the most vitriolic expedition Cirith Ungol has undertaken to date.

Despite the fantasy-inspired art on the band’s albums and their Tolkien-derived name – the band stopped exploring sword and sorcery-related themes in the mid-‘80s. Most of the subjects they’ve addressed since then have been far more real and frightening than any ravenous make-believe creatures fighting sword-wielding warriors.

Dark Parade will be available on digipak-CD, digitally, and LP in the following color variants:

• Special edition LP (slipcase w/ hot-foil embossing, 2xLP incl. demos of the entire album, 12" booklet, 2 posters, art print, tote bag - ltd. 1000)

• 180g Black vinyl (EU excl.)

• Olive Green Marbled vinyl (EU excl. - ltd. 700)

• Charcoal Marbled vinyl (EU excl. - ltd. 500)

• Pale Grey W/ Black Smoke vinyl (EU excl. - ltd. 500)

• Gold "Black Dust" vinyl (Metal Blade Store EU excl. - ltd. 300)

• Fog Marbled vinyl (US excl.)

• Grey / Black Marbled vinyl (US excl.)

Find pre-orders here.

Dark Parade tracklisting:

"Velocity (S.E.P.)"

"Relentless"

"Sailor On The Seas Of Fate"

"Sacrifice"

"Looking Glass"

"Dark Parade"

"Distant Shadows"

"Down Below"

"Looking Glass" lyric video:

"Velocity (S.E.P.)" visualizer:

Cirith Ungol will play a special record release show on October 20th at The Roxy in West Hollywood, marking the band's first Los Angeles live appearance in thirty-five years. The performance will commemorate The Roxy's 50th anniversary and find the band playing Dark Parade in its entirety followed by a full set of classic material. Additionally, the set will be filmed and recorded for a future live release.

Cirith Ungol lineup:

Tim Baker - vocals

Jimmy Barraza - guitar

Greg Lindstrom - guitar

Rob Garven - drums

Jarvis Leatherby - bass

(Photo - Peter Beste)