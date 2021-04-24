CJSS Featuring DAVID CHASTAIN - '80s Archive Footage Of First Show Streaming

Leviathan Records, owned and run by guitarist David Chastain, has posted more archive footage of Chastain's band CJSS in action. Check it out below.

"CJSS formed in late 1984 and played their first concert soon thereafter. Formed from the two biggest local bands, Spike and Prizoner. David T Chastain (guitar), Mike Skimmerhorn (bass, vocals) and Les Sharp (drums) came from Spike. Vocalist/guitarist Russell Jinkens came from Prizoner. While we are not 100% sure this is the first concert we have judged it is or one of the first from the lack of Marshall cabinets on stage and the songlist, which features numerous songs from Spike and pre-Chastain songs. In reality there are only two songs in this concert that made it to the first CJSS album, World Gone Mad. This was a fan video or a friend of the band's video shot on Beta. Audio gets a little better as the video goes on. Obviously the quality is not up today's standards but it is a classic moment in metal."

Setlist:

"Ready For Action"

"Caught You Red Handed"

"Locomotive Breath" (Jethro Tull)

"Thief of Hearts"

"Destiny"

"Ready For War"

"We Shall Overcome"

"Mystery of Illusion"

"Welcome To Damnation"

- Les Sharp drum solo -

"Lady Your Mine"

"The Black Knight"

"When The Battle's Over"

"Hellbound"

"The More You Get"

"Bloodlust"

"Radar Love" (Golden Earring)