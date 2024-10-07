Classic AC/DC Album Still Debuting On Charts After 35 Years

AC/DC can be considered the kings of one chart in the United Kingdom this week, reports Hugh McIntyre for Forbes. The band fills eight spaces on the Official Rock & Metal Albums list, laying claim to one-fifth of the entire ranking. The band usually owns several spots each frame, but this time around, their performance is especially impressive.

Five different projects from AC/DC reappear on the Official Rock & Metal Albums tally this period. Two others were already present on the list, and they continue to find space. Meanwhile, a decades-old release finally debuts on the chart, adding to the group’s growing list of wins.

Blow Up Your Video debuts on the Official Rock & Metal Albums ranking at #37, though it’s definitely not new. AC/DC released the project back in 1988, and it required several decades before it ranked among the top-selling rock and metal full-lengths in the UK.

AC/DC’s Blow Up Your Video is not entirely new to all UK-based music charts, though it’s never before hit this genre-specific ranking. It did once peak in the runner-up rung on the main list of the most-consumed projects in the country, however.

Blow Up Your Video stands as the lowest-ranking of AC/DC’s current wins on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart. It’s actually the last in a streak from the group, who place titles at #s 34 through 37, ending with this debut. The run begins with Fly On The Wall (#34), and continues with Power Up (#35) and Back In Black (#36).

Read the full report at Forbes.