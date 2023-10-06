Classic MERCYFUL FATE Titles Repressed In New Colours; New Merch Designs Also Available
October 6, 2023, 26 minutes ago
Mercyful Fate fans worldwide can get their hands on the band's classic albums In the Shadows, Time, Into The Unknown, and 9 on vinyl now available in new colors.
Check them out below, and get yours via the following links:
In honour of these unholy releases, heavy metal icons Mercyful Fate created new merch designs, available at the following locations:
In The Shadows (Original Release Date: 06/22/1993)
Format Details
US: Single LP + insert
EU: Single LP + poster
US Vinyl Variants:
• Blue Smoke
• Fog
EU Vinyl Variant:
• Teal Green Marbled
Time (Original Release Date: 10/25/1994)
Format Details
US: Single LP + insert
EU: Single LP + poster
US Vinyl Variants:
• Bone
• Transparent Black and White marbled
EU Vinyl Variant:
• Beige/Brown Marbled
Into The Unknown (Original Release Date: 08/20/1996)
Format Details
US: Single LP + insert
EU: Single LP + poster
*Mastered for vinyl by Patrick W. Engel
US VInyl Variants:
• Grey/Black Marbled
• Fog Marbled
EU Vinyl Variant:
• Iced Tea Marbled
9 (Original Release Date: June 15th, 1999)
Format Details
US: Single LP + insert
EU: Single LP + poster
*Mastered for vinyl by Patrick W. Engel
US Vinyl Variants:
• Red Smoke
• Tigers Eye
EU Vinyl Variant:
• Yellow Ochre with Blue Swirls