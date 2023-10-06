Classic MERCYFUL FATE Titles Repressed In New Colours; New Merch Designs Also Available

Mercyful Fate fans worldwide can get their hands on the band's classic albums In the Shadows, Time, Into The Unknown, and 9 on vinyl now available in new colors.

Check them out below, and get yours via the following links:

In honour of these unholy releases, heavy metal icons Mercyful Fate created new merch designs, available at the following locations:

In The Shadows (Original Release Date: 06/22/1993)

Format Details

US: Single LP + insert

EU: Single LP + poster

US Vinyl Variants:

• Blue Smoke

• Fog

EU Vinyl Variant:

• Teal Green Marbled

Time (Original Release Date: 10/25/1994)

Format Details

US: Single LP + insert

EU: Single LP + poster

US Vinyl Variants:

• Bone

• Transparent Black and White marbled

EU Vinyl Variant:

• Beige/Brown Marbled

Into The Unknown (Original Release Date: 08/20/1996)

Format Details

US: Single LP + insert

EU: Single LP + poster

*Mastered for vinyl by Patrick W. Engel

US VInyl Variants:

• Grey/Black Marbled

• Fog Marbled

EU Vinyl Variant:

• Iced Tea Marbled

9 (Original Release Date: June 15th, 1999)

Format Details

US: Single LP + insert

EU: Single LP + poster

*Mastered for vinyl by Patrick W. Engel

US Vinyl Variants:

• Red Smoke

• Tigers Eye

EU Vinyl Variant:

• Yellow Ochre with Blue Swirls