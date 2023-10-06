Classic MERCYFUL FATE Titles Repressed In New Colours; New Merch Designs Also Available

October 6, 2023, 26 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities mercyful fate

Classic MERCYFUL FATE Titles Repressed In New Colours; New Merch Designs Also Available

Mercyful Fate fans worldwide can get their hands on the band's classic albums In the Shadows, Time, Into The Unknown, and 9 on vinyl now available in new colors.

Check them out below, and get yours via the following links:

- US
- Europe

In honour of these unholy releases, heavy metal icons Mercyful Fate created new merch designs, available at the following locations:

- US
- Europe

In The Shadows (Original Release Date: 06/22/1993)

Format Details

US: Single LP + insert
EU: Single LP + poster

US Vinyl Variants:
• Blue Smoke
• Fog

EU Vinyl Variant:
• Teal Green Marbled

Time (Original Release Date: 10/25/1994)

Format Details

US: Single LP + insert
EU: Single LP + poster

US Vinyl Variants:
• Bone
• Transparent Black and White marbled

EU Vinyl Variant:
• Beige/Brown Marbled

Into The Unknown (Original Release Date: 08/20/1996)

Format Details

US: Single LP + insert
EU: Single LP + poster
*Mastered for vinyl by Patrick W. Engel

US VInyl Variants:
• Grey/Black Marbled
• Fog Marbled

EU Vinyl Variant:
• Iced Tea Marbled

9 (Original Release Date: June 15th, 1999)

Format Details

US: Single LP + insert
EU: Single LP + poster
*Mastered for vinyl by Patrick W. Engel

US Vinyl Variants:
• Red Smoke
• Tigers Eye

EU Vinyl Variant:
• Yellow Ochre with Blue Swirls



Featured Video

ART OF ANARCHY – “Vilified”

ART OF ANARCHY – “Vilified”

Latest Reviews