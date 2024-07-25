Classic Rockers THE SWEET Return With "Little Miracle" Single And Video

One of the most instantly recognizable - and successful - rock bands of the '70s was The Sweet, who scored a string of hit albums and singles due to their highly melodic and anthemic sound and glam look. And now, the group is proud to announce the release of their new single/video, “Little Miracle”, on Dark Star Records, via Sony/Orchard.

This pop rock funky love song is another example of The Sweet’s departure from the norm. Model Dominique Mercedes makes her stunning debut appearance in the video, and her innocent yet enticing beauty captures the essence of true love. Singer Patrick Alan Stone along with his band mates deliver the goods, with a catchy tune that has the legs to go all the way.

The video can be viewed here. Listen to the song below:

The Sweet's classic '70s lineup was comprised of Brian Connolly – lead and backing vocals, Steve Priest – bass, backing and lead vocals, Mick Tucker – drums, backing and occasional lead vocals, and Andy Scott – guitar, keyboards, backing and lead vocals.

After the passing of Connelly (in 1997) and Tucker (in 2002), Priest wanted Sweet to carry on and for its line up to possess the talent, feel and high energy that The Sweet had in its glory days. Priest’s new lineup was an instant smash success, playing hundreds of concerts across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and many other countries around the world – for well over a decade, until Priest’s passing in 2020.

Shortly after, it was decided that The Sweet should continue onward, as Stevie and Richie were part of that line up and were asked to carry on by Steve. Sweet 2024 is comprised of frontman Patrick Alan Stone, guitarist Jimmy Burkard, keyboardist Dave Schulz, bassist Stevie Stewart, and drummer Richie Onori.

The band achieved massive commercial success around the globe in the '70s, including such hits as “Ballroom Blitz,” “Fox On the Run,” “Love Is Like Oxygen,” “Little Willy,” “Blockbuster,” “Action,” “Teenage Rampage,” and “AC/DC,” among many others.

“Little Miracle” is just the beginning of the groups ascension into a whole new demographic listening audience, with many new songs yet to come.

This new release with the aforementioned lineup demonstrates the same driving force and unpredictable musical quality that has always been the hallmark and essence of The Sweet’s iconic sound.

Confirmed engagements:



July

25 - Hollywood, CA - The Bourbon Room

August

23 - Regina, SK - Shake the Lake

24 - Toronto, ON - Sobey’s Stadium

September

6 - St. Charles, IL - Arcade Theater

7 - Wisconsin Dells, WI - Crystal Grand Music Theatre

8 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

November

8 - Warren, MI - Andiamo Celebrity Showroom



Band lineup:



Vocals: Patrick Alan Stone

Guitar: Jimmy Burkard

Bass and backing vocals: Stevie Stewart

Keys and backing vocals: Dave Schulz

Drums: Richie Onori