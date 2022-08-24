CLASSLESS ACT - A Day In The Life Of Vocalist DEREK DAY; Video

When Classless Act isn't touring North America as the opening act on The Stadium Tour - featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett - vocalist Derek Day spends his time at home in Los Angeles, California.

In the video below, you can see how a typical day in the life of Classless Act's fearless leader, Derek Day, plays out. Whether it's waking up in the morning to play tennis, driving around LA from session to session, or going on a hike with his dog, Day does it all with a passion... and ideally with a taco in his hand by the end of the day. Day also gives viewers a sneak peek into his creative "secret lair," his garage! Stay tuned for part two in a couple of weeks.

Remaining dates on The Stadium Tour are as listed:

August

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

Classless Act, one of the most buzzed-about up-and-coming rock bands, released their much-anticipated debut album, Welcome To The Show, via Better Noise Music, in June.

Tracklisting:

"Classless Act" (feat. Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe)

"This Is For You" (feat. Justin Hawkins)

"Time To Bleed"

"On My Phone"

"All That We Are"

"Made In Hell"

"Storm Before The Calm"

"Haunting Love"

"Walking Contradiction"

"Give It To Me"

"Circles"

"Thoughts From A Dying Man"

Digital, CDs, cassettes and colored vinyl copies of the album can be ordered here.

“All That We Are” video:

"This Is For You" video:

“Time To Bleed” video:

“Classless Act” video: