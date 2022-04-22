CLASSLESS ACT Announce Debut Album Featuring Guest Appearance From MÖTLEY CRÜE's VINCE NEIL; Band Shares "Time To Bleed" Music Video

Announcing the June 24 release of their debut album, Welcome To The Show, rising Los Angeles rock band, Classless Act, also dropped a new track and video, “Time To Bleed” via Better Noise Music. The song aims to inspire fans to take action in their communities, as lead singer Derek Day sings, “And even though the earth's on fire, Waiting for the next Messiah, We still got a job to do.” Having already collaborated with the band on “This Is For You,” Justin Hawkins of The Darkness jumped in the studio to help with the song’s melody.

Iconic band Dorothy has co-signed Classless Act, inviting them to open for their “Gifts From The Holy Ghost Tour,” which began this spring. Having already peaked the attention of media with previous singles “Give It To Me” and “This Is For You" (ft. Justin Hawkins of The Darkness), the announcement of their debut album comes ahead of their show dates with Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Poison on the North American Stadium Tour. Mötley’s Vince Neil is also set to feature on one of the album’s tracks. The Stadium Tour is set to kick off in Atlanta on June 16 and end in Las Vegas on September 9.

“Time To Bleed” is available to stream and download here. Watch the third part of the band’s four-part video series below.

Bass player Franco Gravante, who produced, mixed, and cowrote the track, explained the origins of the song, "It’s one of the first riffs I wrote for the record a couple years back. But I couldn't finish the song. We got some magic dust sprinkled on it by Justin Hawkins and that gave me the confidence to know THIS song belonged on the record. But the record was already done and delivered. So we called the label and said, HOLD UP! Then we called Keith (Nelson), he booked a studio and 37 hours later, it was on the record and it’s coming out now! It was so fast. I think they’re still cleaning up the mess we made. It takes what it takes, ya know?”

After working on the song with the band during quarantine, Hawkins commented, “I had the pleasure of writing with these young men at the beginning of the Covidian era. It quickly became apparent that I had underestimated their musicality and talent. They make really sleazy good time rock and roll music with smiles on their handsome faces and I am proud to have contributed. Good luck boys!”

As an early follower of the band, Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee is excited to co-sign the rising rockers and have them join the legendary lineup on the road this summer, saying, the following in a statement last month: "I remember when we went out with Ozzy in 1984 and how it was an insane game changer!! We literally blew up after having that opportunity to play live in front of 20 thousand people every f***ing night! Since then, we’ve always felt it was important to help new bands; whether it was Guns N' Roses, Skid Row or so many others. This summer we’re gonna help out Classless Act. They’re gonna sh*t their pants."

Tracklisting:

"Classless Act (feat. Vince Neil of Motley Crue)

"This Is For You" (feat. Justin Hawkins)

"Time To Bleed"

"On My Phone"

"All That We Are"

"Made In Hell"

"Storm Before The Calm"

"Haunting Love"

"Walking Contradiction"

"Give It To Me"

"Circles"

"Thoughts From A Dying Man"

“Time To Bleed” video:

"This Is For You" video:

"Give It To Me" video:

(Artwork & Photo - Travis Shinn)