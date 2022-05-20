CLASSLESS ACT Teams Up With MÖTLEY CRÜE's VINCE NEIL On "Classless Act" Single Ahead Of Opening Spot On The Stadium Tour; Music Video

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard summer tour openers, Classless Act, are continuing to enjoy a breakthrough year in 2022, today releasing a new self-titled track with the former’s Vince Neil via Better Noise Music.

The song, which was produced and mixed by the band’s bass player, Franco Gravante, is set to appear on the soundtrack for The Retaliators, a Better Noise Film already receiving critical acclaim, out this fall.

The rising band additionally premiered the video for “Classless Act,” the third instalment of their four-part video series. Derek and Vince get a little greasy singing “So sit back, relax, and witness the class of the classless act awry.”

Lead singer Derek Day had this to say about the new track: “This song really is a musical expression of who we are. It’s a little dirty, maybe kinda sloppy and probably needs a good night’s sleep and a shower, and it absolutely kicks ass. Every night. Just like us.”

When asked what drew him to the song, Vince Neil explained, “What drew me is that these are young guys playing real rock ‘n’ roll, playing their own instruments, all that good stuff that you miss from the last 20+ years. These guys remind me of Mötley Crüe growing up and they definitely rock. Can’t wait to see what happens in the future.”

Directed by John Orphan, “Classless Act” is the third video in a four-part series that loosely follows the band as they set the soundtrack for the misadventures of Farley; an unlucky soul who just happens to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Pre-order Welcome To The Show here.

Tracklisting:

"Classless Act" (feat. Vince Neil of Motley Crue)

"This Is For You" (feat. Justin Hawkins)

"Time To Bleed"

"On My Phone"

"All That We Are"

"Made In Hell"

"Storm Before The Calm"

"Haunting Love"

"Walking Contradiction"

"Give It To Me"

"Circles"

"Thoughts From A Dying Man"

“Time To Bleed” video:

"This Is For You" video:

"Give It To Me" video:

Now that the band has wrapped up their run opening for Dorothy on their Gifts From The Holy Ghost Tour, Classless Act is gearing up to open up for Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett on the North American Stadium Tour. The Stadium Tour kicks off in Atlanta on June 16 and ends in Las Vegas on September 9.

Dates:

June

11 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

16 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

18 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

19 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

22 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

24 - Queens, NY - Citi Field

25 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

28 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

30 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

July

2 - Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field

5 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

8 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

10 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

12 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

14 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium - Home of the Cleveland Browns

15 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ball Park

17 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field

19 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

21 - Denver, CO - Coors Field

28 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

August

5 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

6 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

8 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

9 - Toronto, ON - The Horseshoe

10 - Orchard Park, NY - Highmark Stadium

12 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park

14 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

16 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

19 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

21 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

22 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

25 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

27 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

28 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

31 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

September

2 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

4 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium/Stade du Commonwealth

7 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

9 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

(Artwork & Photo - Travis Shinn)