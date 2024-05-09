CLASSLESS ACT To Open For SEBASTIAN BACH Across America

"Hey everyone! In case you missed it, we're hittin' the road again," says Classless Act. "This time we're joining Sebastian Bach from May 29 - June 29 for a month of madness in the midwest / western part of the US. Another day, another tour... We're so grateful for this life and for you, our fans, for making our dreams a reality. Hope to see you out there!"

Guitarist Griffin Tucker commented further, "And just like that, we’re getting back out on the road! Can you believe it!? We couldn’t stay away! We’re so grateful to say that we’ll be opening for Sebastian Bach starting May 29th til June 29th! We’ll be playing new songs and familiar songs alike. We’ve managed to write some more new material since the end of March, so who knows; we might just play some of those songs for the first time! If you missed us on our last run, please be sure to catch us this time around the country!"

Catch Classless Act opening for Sebastian Bach at the following shows:

May

29 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

31 - Indianapolis, IN - Hendricks Live!

June

1 - Morgantown, WV - Ruby Amphitheatre

2 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

4 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall

5 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

8 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

9 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

11 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

12 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

14 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

15 - Denver, CO - Summit

16 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

19 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

21 - Dallas, TX - The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall

22 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

23 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

25 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto

27 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

28 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

29 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

