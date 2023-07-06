CLAUSTROFOBIA Guitarist MARCUS D’ANGELO Featured In New Episode Of Jackson Guitars' "Behind The Riff”

Jackson Guitars has uploaded a new episode of "Behind The Riff", in which Claustrofobia guitarist, Marcus D’Angelo, takes you through the story of a riff from the band's song "The Encrypted", second track of the new album Unleeched.

“So it's a huge pleasure to be able, through Jackson's official media, to explain with examples how I developed my way of playing metal with this Brazilian and South American flavor, not only bringing the experience of mixing rhythms but also applying it in a hybrid way without losing the essence and true metal spirit. So the bottom line is not only about bringing the Brazilian metal style to the world but representing and expressing the metal from the tropics in general,” says Marcus D’Angelo.

Jackson began back in the late 1970s, when heavy music experienced a flamboyant and virtuosic resurgence in popularity and a small Southern California guitar repair shop became the epicenter of a new level of shred-approved excellence. Ever since then, Jackson guitars have been universally lauded as the metal guitars.

About the lasting partnership with Jackson, Marcus D’Angelo says: “I truly have an amazing relationship with Jackson Guitars since 1994, these masterpieces complete me in all the ways and in addition to being the best guitars for my proposal, the brand's ethical position represents me a lot: attitude, truthfulness and loyalty.”

Now based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Brazilian death / thrash metal trio Claustrofobia, formed in 1994 by brothers Marcus and Caio D'Angelo, has a career spanning nearly three decades, a discography comprising seven full-length albums and a DVD release, a multitude of international tours, high-performance live performances sharing stages with the likes of Iron Maiden, Slayer and Anthrax, as well as countless fans around the world.

Unleeched artwork and tracklisting:

"Stronger Than Faith"

"The Encrypted"

"Neuro Massacre"

"Psychosapiens"

"Corrupted Self" (feat. Marc Rizzo)

"Unleeched"

"Snake Head"

"Crawling Back To Yourself"

"2020 (March To Glory)"

(Photo credit: @tuco.media)