CLEANBREAK Feat. JAMES DURBIN Alongside STRYPER, RIOT V Members Streaming Debut Album Ahead Of Official Release

Cleanbreak, the new heavy metal outfit featuring lead vocalist James Durbin alongside Mike Flyntz (Riot V), Perry Richardson and Robert Sweet (both of Stryper), will release their debut album, Coming Home, on Friday, July 8 via Frontiers Music. Pre-order the record here, and find an advanced album stream below.

Tracklisting:

"Coming Home"

"Before The Fall"

"Dying Breed"

"We Are The Warriors"

"Dream Forever"

"The Man Of Older Soul"

"Still Fighting"

"The Pain Of Goodbye"

"Cleanbreak"

"Find My Way"

"No Other Hearts"

Album stream:

"Cleanbreak" video:

"Coming Home" video:

Lineup:

James Durbin - Vocals

Mike Flyntz - Guitar

Perry Richardson - Bass

Robert Sweet - Drums