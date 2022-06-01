CLEANBREAK Feat. JAMES DURBIN Alongside STRYPER, RIOT V Members To Release Debut Album In July; "Cleanbreak" Music Video Streaming

Cleanbreak, the new heavy metal outfit featuring lead vocalist James Durbin alongside Mike Flyntz (Riot V), Perry Richardson and Robert Sweet (both of Stryper) are back with the next single off their upcoming debut album, Coming Home. Fans can check out the video for the track "Cleanbreak" below.

Coming Home will see a July 8 release via Frontiers Music. Pre-order the album here

Tracklisting:

"Coming Home"

"Before The Fall"

"Dying Breed"

"We Are The Warriors"

"Dream Forever"

"The Man Of Older Soul"

"Still Fighting"

"The Pain Of Goodbye"

"Cleanbreak"

"Find My Way"

"No Other Hearts"

"Cleanbreak" video:

"Coming Home" video:

Lineup:

James Durbin - Vocals

Mike Flyntz - Guitar

Perry Richardson - Bass

Robert Sweet - Drums