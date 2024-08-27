CLEANBREAK To Release We Are The Fire Album In October; "Warrior's Anthem" Lyric Video Posted

Cleanbreak will release their new album, We Are The Fire, on October 11 via Frontiers Music Srl. A lyric video for the first single, "Warrior's Anthem", can be found below.

Cleanbreak consists of powerhouse singer James Durbin and guitarist Mike Flyntz (Riot V) continuing to wave the almighty heavy metal flag.

Since their 2022 debut album Coming Home, Cleanbreak has continued to craft music that pays homage to more traditional American heavy metal sounds like Riot and Fifth Angel. We Are The Fire, the band's second chapter, continues that trajectory, again showing off the immense talent of both Durbin and Flyntz. They are joined by Alessandro Del Vecchio (Edge Of Forever, Hardline, Vanden Plas) on bass, keyboards, and backing vocals while Nicholas Papapicco (Robin McAuley, Toby Hitchcock) completes the lineup on drums.

About the album, Durbin comments: "This is a great collection of songs that I had the pleasure of singing and interpreting. Mike Flyntz is an absolute beast on guitar and it’s been an honor working with him. Thank you to all of our collective fans and the Cleanbreak fans. We love making music for you!"

Pre-order We Are The Fire here.

Tracklisting:

"Warrior's Anthem"

"Never Gone"

"Unbreakable"

"Can't Lose Hope"

"Breathless"

"Deal With Yourself"

"Love Again"

"Bide Our Time"

"Start To Breathe"

"We Are The Fire"

"Resilience In Our Souls"

"Warrior's Anthem" lyric video:

Cleanbreak are:

James Durbin - vocals

Mike Flyntz - guitars

Alessandro Del Vecchio - bass, keyboards, backing vocals

Nicholas Papapicco - drums