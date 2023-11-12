CLINT LOWERY, BILL KELLIHER, PHIL DEMMEL, DAVE RUDE And More Play Their Favourite OZZY OSBOURNE / RANDY RHOADS Riffs (Video)

Loudwire has shared a new Gear Factor compilation video. Check it out below.

Loudwire: "Most singers are lucky if they get to work with one iconic guitarist- Ozzy Osbourne's career has been defined by two. Ozzy's collaborations with Randy Rhoads resulted in some of the most iconic and influential guitar riffs ever written, as many musicians have told us over the years. In this video, you'll see artists like Asking Alexandria's Ben Bruce, Mastodon's Brent Hinds, and Metalocalypse's Brendon Small pay tribute to Ozzy and shred some of Randy's greatest riffs, such as 'Crazy Train', 'Mr. Crowley', and 'Diary of a Madman'."

Ozzy Osbourne and family have released the latest episode of their relaunched podcast, The Osbournes. Watch below.

During the episode, Jack Osbourne brings up a recent Twitter post, on which someone commented, "When's Ozzy going to let Bob Daisley release the recordings of Randy Rhoads writing in the studio", referring to audio recordings of Ozzy, Randy and Bob demoing material for Ozzy's Blizzard Of Ozz and/or Diary Of A Madman albums.

Jack suggests that it should be up to Randy's family to decide whether or not to release the material, to which Ozzy replies, "The quality sucks", then adds, "the quality is fucking dreadful."

Sharon then chimes in, saying the material in question was recorded "on a tiny little cassette machine, and yeah, it's not for us to do anything with."

Episode description: Welcome back to The Osbournes podcast. Get ready as we embark on a wild ride of fan-submitted questions and tantalizing revelations! Jack, Sharon and the fam kick off the show with the grand reveal of Sharon’s secret disco song, taking us on a groovy musical journey of just how and why she ended up recording a pretty dynamite disco song. From reminiscing about their colorful careers to sharing deeply personal insights, the Osbournes delve into the archives of their extraordinary lives. Listen as they tackle a range of fan inquiries, from the best English candy, their dirtiest little treats, thoughts on the current state of social media, mental health, Ozzy’s music all the way to the naughtiest things they've done in 2023. Dive into candid discussions about embarrassing moments, career choices outside of music, and even the possibility of summoning famous figures from the past for a unique dinner party, how to manage substance abuse and drug addiction in the family, how Jack manages his MS diagnosis, and so many more heartfelt moments.

