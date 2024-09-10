CLINT LOWERY To Sit Out SEVENDUST's Seasons 21st Anniversary Tour "Due To A Recent Neck Injury"

Just days before the launch of their tour celebrating the 21st Anniversary of their iconic album, Seasons, Sevendust have announced that guitarist Clint Lowery will be sitting out the trek.

Says Sevendust: "We are excited to get on the road and celebrate the 21st Anniversary of Seasons with you all. Unfortunately due to a recent neck injury and under doctor’s advisement, our brother Clint Lowery is going to have to miss these dates. He has been instructed to rest to allow the injury to heal and rocking with you all would work against his recovery from this injury. Thankfully, we have been able to recruit some last minute replacements on guitar with Clint’s blessings. Jon Jourdan from Mammoth WVH will be filling in for most of the dates and our longtime manager and friend Tim Tournier will be picking up the guitar duties for the shows Jon has to miss. We can’t wait to see all of our fans ‘Face to Face’ as we celebrate Seasons live! Get well soon Clint!"

Seasons is the fourth album from the band’s catalog and exploded on to the metal world when it was released in October 2003. The album spawned a Top 10 Rock single with “Enemy” and the album closer “Face To Face” is a show staple and fan favorite of Sevendust to this day.

The tour kicks off on September 13 in Hampton Beach, MA and runs through October 8 where it wraps up in Salt Lake City, UT. The tour will make stops in New York City (September 19), the band’s hometown of Atlanta, GA (September 25), Dallas, TX (October 2) and Denver, CO (October 7) to name a few. The tour will feature 10 Years, Return To Dust and Horizon Theory.

Sevendust will also be making stops at the OC Bike Fest, Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals as well. More information on tickets and VIP packages for all dates can be found here.

Seasons 21st Anniversary Tour Dates:

September

13 - Hampton Beach, MA - Hampton Beach Casino

14 - Hampton Beach, MA - Hampton Beach Casino

15 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

17 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall

19 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

20 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

21 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

22 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

24 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

25 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

26 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

October

2 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

3 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

4 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

5 - Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon Theatre

7 - Denver, CO - Summit

8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

(Photo - Chuck Brueckmann)