CLUTCH Announce 2023 "No Stars Above" North American Tour; Video Trailer
January 17, 2023, 34 minutes ago
Clutch have announced dates for their 2023 "No Stars Above" North American tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 AM on Friday, January 20, here. Watch a video trailer below.
Says drummer Jean-Paul Gaster: “Our last show was just a month ago and we already have the itch to hit the stage again. This time we head out with our friends Amigo The Devil and Nate Bergman. Check out the dates and get your tickets. We guarantee a night of good music and fun times. See y’all out there!”
Dates:
April
11 - Norfolk, VA - Norva
13 - Lancaster, PS - Freedom Hall
14 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
15 - Montreal, QB - MTelus Brutal Festival
16 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre
18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
19 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live
21 - Cincinnatti, OH - Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center
22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
24 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
25 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre
26 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
27 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
29 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
30 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
May
1 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom
2 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre
4 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
5 - Stateline, NV - Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room
6 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
7 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater
9 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
11 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
12 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory at the District
13 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Munroe
14 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavillion
16/22 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
17 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom