CLUTCH Announce 2023 "No Stars Above" North American Tour; Video Trailer

Clutch have announced dates for their 2023 "No Stars Above" North American tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 AM on Friday, January 20, here. Watch a video trailer below.

Says drummer Jean-Paul Gaster: “Our last show was just a month ago and we already have the itch to hit the stage again. This time we head out with our friends Amigo The Devil and Nate Bergman. Check out the dates and get your tickets. We guarantee a night of good music and fun times. See y’all out there!”

Dates:

April

11 - Norfolk, VA - Norva

13 - Lancaster, PS - Freedom Hall

14 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

15 - Montreal, QB - MTelus Brutal Festival

16 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre

18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

19 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live

21 - Cincinnatti, OH - Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center

22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

24 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

25 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

26 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

27 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

29 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

30 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

May

1 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom

2 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre

4 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

5 - Stateline, NV - Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room

6 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

7 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater

9 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

11 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

12 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory at the District

13 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Munroe

14 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavillion

16/22 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

17 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom