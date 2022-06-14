CLUTCH Announce North American Tour ’22; HELMET And QUICKSAND In Rotating Support Slot

Clutch have announced dates for their North American Tour ’22, running from September 13 in Toronto, to October 16 in Chicago. The trek will feature direct support from Helmet and Quicksand, who will be rotating nightly, plus very special guest JD Pinkus.

Tickets on sale this Friday, June 17 at ClutchOnTour.com.

Tour dates:

September

13 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

15 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

16 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

17 - Baltimore, MD - Hammerjacks

18 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

21 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

23 - Louisville, KY - Louder than Life *

24 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

25 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

27 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

29 - Houston TX - Warehouse Live

30 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

October

1 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

2 - Austin, TX - Emo's

4 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

7 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock *

8 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

9 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

10 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - the Depot

13 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

14 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

15 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

16 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

* Clutch only

Clutch have dropped a brand new single, "We Strive For Excellence". The track is available digitally at this location.

Frontman and lyrical wordsmith Neil Fallon comments: "'We Strive For Excellence' looks back fondly on childhood summers filled with grand plans gone awry, inexplicable bruises, untreated injuries, and of course, the timeless wisdom of Evel Knievel."

Clutch recently released the single and video, "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)". The track is available digitally from all DSPs here.

Neil Fallon: "Early in 2021, I learned the Boss Metal Zone pedal schematic was being presented as “proof” that the Covid-19 vaccine had an electronic component to communicate with 5G cellular networks. It was, of course, nonsense. It sounded like a Philip K. Dick premise. I didn’t want to write a song specific to Covid-19 vaccines, so I went with the Philip K. Dick angle (again). “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” came to mind (replicants, in particular, representing what is real and not real, or is there a difference at all?). The video makes no secret that this is an homage to Philip K. Dick and a future where we have distortion coursing through our veins."

Drummer Jean-Paul Gaster adds, "'Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)' is one of the faster cuts on our forthcoming album. It kicks in and hits like a freight train. The intensity of the recording reminds me of our live shows. This song cooks and I can’t wait to play it on tour!"

Directed by David Brodsky, watch the official video below:

(Photo - Dan Winters)