CLUTCH Announce Robot Hive / Exodus Collector's Series Vinyl Reissue, Curated By Bassist Dan Maines

Groove rock masters, Clutch, have announced the second release of their Collector's Series vinyl reissues today. Getting the reimagined treatment this time is the band's 2005 classic Robot Hive/Exodus, curated by band bassist, Dan Maines.

The vinyl release is remastered and manufactured on 180-gram coloured vinyl, stored in extra heavy sleeves and limited to only 7,500 units worldwide. The gatefold jacket is printed on metallised polyester paper, and each album includes a numbered insert autographed by the band.

As an extra special element this 2xLP includes a 7" with two tracks: "What Would A Wookie Do?" and "Bottoms Up, Socrates". These two songs were originally among the 16 songs written and recorded for Robot Hive/Exodus back in 2005 but were left off the final album for time purposes.

Pre-order here.

Speaking on this very special deluxe release, Dan Maines shares, "I’m very excited for the Clutch Collector’s Series release of Robot Hive/Exodus. With the additional 7" you can now hear the complete recording session remastered. We consistently play a number of these songs in our live sets every night, and have even dusted off a couple more for our current tour!"

The first album in this new series was Blast Tyrant, curated by Jean-Paul Gaster. The Robot Hive/Exodus artwork is in the vein of the original Blast Tyrant, yet strikingly different.

Clutch recently released brand new track, "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)", which was an homage to Sci-Fi author, Philip K. Dick. The track and its accompanying video have clocked up 585k streams since release.

Clutch have just wrapped up a 2-leg trek across North America and have an extensive 2022 worldwide touring schedule, including summer festivals, further headline dates, and a return to Europe. The 10 UK headline shows are in 2 legs, across November and December. For the most up to date list of shows and to buy tickets, click here.

(Photo - Dan Winters)