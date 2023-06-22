CLUTCH Bassist DAN MAINES Missing Tour Dates While "Attending To Family Matters"; FU MANCHU's BRAD DAVIS Steps In

Clutch bassist, Dan Maines, was forced to leave the band's current European tour to attend to family matters. Fu Manchu's Brad Davis is helping the band out, filling in for Maines.

A message from Clutch states: "We’d like to thank our friend Brad Davis of Fu Manchu for filling in on the bass while Dan is at home attending to family matters. Brad played great and made us laugh. Thank you Brad!!"

Clutch perform next tonight, Thursday, June 22 in Oslo, Norway. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

