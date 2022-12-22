CLUTCH Drummer JEAN-PAUL GASTER - "I Started Taking Drum Lessons During The Pandemic"; Audio

Andrew Haug (AndrewHaugRadio) interviewed Clutch drummer, Jean-Paul Gaster, back in September. During the chat, Gaster reveals that he started taking drum lessons during the Covid-19 pandemic. Find out why below:

Clutch released their new album, Sunrise On Slaughter Beach, back in September. The band's thirteenth studio album is a slamming summary of everything that makes the band great and another giant leap forward into career longevity. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)"

"Slaughter Beach"

"Mountain Of Bone"

"Nosferatu Madre"

"Mercy Brown"

"We Strive For Excellence"

"Skeletons On Mars"

"Three Golden Horns"

"Jackhammer Our Names"

"Slaughter Beach" video:

"Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)" video:

"We Strive For Excellence"

Lineup:

Neil Fallon - Vocals

Tim Sult - Guitar

Dan Maines - Bass

Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums