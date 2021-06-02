CLUTCH Extends 30 Years Of Rock & Roll Tour With Support From STONER; New Dates Announced
June 2, 2021, 37 minutes ago
Clutch has extended its upcoming 30 Years Of Rock & Roll Tour. The dates start September 8 in Norfolk, VA, and continue through New Year's Eve in Cincinnati, OH. Tickets are on sale now at clutchontour.com.
Supporting the tour will be Stoner, the brand new band featuring Brant Bjork (Kyuss) and Nick Oliveri (Queens Of The Stone Age, Kyuss). Dates will also include support from Telekinetic Yeti (leg 1), King Buffalo (leg 2) and Detroit natives and “thrash grass” pioneers, The Native Howl (leg 3).
Tour Dates:
Leg 1 (with Stoner & Telekinetic Yeti)
September
8 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Music Festival
11 - Reading, PA - Reverb
13 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
14 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
16 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
17 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
18 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl
Leg 2 (with Stoner & King Buffalo)
September
29 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s Guys
October
1 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
2 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
3 - Portland, ME - State Theater
5 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
7 - Long Island, NY - Paramount Theater
8 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
9 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino
Leg 3 (with Stoner & The Native Howl)
December
27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head
28 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
29 - Cleveland, OH - Agoura Theatre
30 - Detroit, MI - Filmore Theatre
31 - Cincinnati, OH - The Icon
Clutch lineup:
Neil Fallon - Vocals/Guitar
Tim Sult - Guitar
Dan Maines - Bass
Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums/Percussion