CLUTCH Extends 30 Years Of Rock & Roll Tour With Support From STONER; New Dates Announced

Clutch has extended its upcoming 30 Years Of Rock & Roll Tour. The dates start September 8 in Norfolk, VA, and continue through New Year's Eve in Cincinnati, OH. Tickets are on sale now at clutchontour.com.

Supporting the tour will be Stoner, the brand new band featuring Brant Bjork (Kyuss) and Nick Oliveri (Queens Of The Stone Age, Kyuss). Dates will also include support from Telekinetic Yeti (leg 1), King Buffalo (leg 2) and Detroit natives and “thrash grass” pioneers, The Native Howl (leg 3).

Tour Dates:

Leg 1 (with Stoner & Telekinetic Yeti)

September

8 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Music Festival

11 - Reading, PA - Reverb

13 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

14 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

16 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

17 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

18 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

Leg 2 (with Stoner & King Buffalo)

September

29 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s Guys

October

1 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

2 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

3 - Portland, ME - State Theater

5 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

7 - Long Island, NY - Paramount Theater

8 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

9 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino

Leg 3 (with Stoner & The Native Howl)

December

27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head

28 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

29 - Cleveland, OH - Agoura Theatre

30 - Detroit, MI - Filmore Theatre

31 - Cincinnati, OH - The Icon

Clutch lineup:

Neil Fallon - Vocals/Guitar

Tim Sult - Guitar

Dan Maines - Bass

Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums/Percussion